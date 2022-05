Information from Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) shows that the Expressway budget was to be fully financed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) at an initial cost of Ksh65bn ($559m) in October 2020 – but this has surged by 33% in less than 2 years.

In 2021, the government spent Ksh15.5bn for land compensation and transferring of utilities to pave the way for the construction of the highway. This was followed by Ksh7.6bn explained as a ‘need for extra funding’ by the Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.