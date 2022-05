Most of the country’s major cities have long resisted the ruling Zanu PF, but fractures within the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) that started in 2018 empowered allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remove Harare councillors aligned with opposition figure Nelson Chamisa.

The minister of local government, public works and national housing, July Moyo, used the opening to collaborate with MDC councillors in signing a number of dubious deals that are now under review after Chamisa’s new Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) won the March legislative and municipal by-elections by a landslide.