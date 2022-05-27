Senegal: ‘We don’t have the same memory, but we have the same history’ says Omar Sy

“We don’t have the same memory, but we have the same history,” said Omar Sy on the stage at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, just before the world premiere of Tirailleurs, which opened the section Un Certain Regard’s official selection.

His phrase will no doubt attain cult status – not only on the Croisette but around the world – as all forms of international media picked it up. Sy couldn’t have uttered a more judicious truth to evoke the issue at the heart of the film, which tells the history of the Senegalese riflemen by focusing on the destiny of two of them: a father and son. The famous French actor both produced and starred in this film.