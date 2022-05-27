Film 'Tirailleurs'

Senegal: ‘We don’t have the same memory, but we have the same history’ says Omar Sy

By Renaud de Rochebrune
Posted on Friday, 27 May 2022 10:14

"Tirailleurs", by Mathieu Vadepied, French release in November 2022 © DR

For the first time, the fate of the Senegalese riflemen who served in WWI is the subject of a mainstream film. One of France’s favourite actors, international star Omay Sy produced and stars in ‘Tirailleurs’ (Shooters).

“We don’t have the same memory, but we have the same history,” said Omar Sy on the stage at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, just before the world premiere of Tirailleurs, which opened the section Un Certain Regard’s official selection.

His phrase will no doubt attain cult status – not only on the Croisette but around the world – as all forms of international media picked it up. Sy couldn’t have uttered a more judicious truth to evoke the issue at the heart of the film, which tells the history of the Senegalese riflemen by focusing on the destiny of two of them: a father and son. The famous French actor both produced and starred in this film.

READ MORE The exceptional Omar Sy

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics