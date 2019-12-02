MTN must adapt mobile-money model to crack South African market

Algeria’s gas industry under pressure from Russia and US
To compensate for competition from Russian gas and American shale gas, the state-owned company Sonatrach is forced to fall back on the export of liquefied natural gas.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 2 December 2019 12:43
MTN will have to offer South Africa’s urban population a greater sophistication of financial services if its mobile-money offering is to succeed in the country at the second time of asking.
The company’s South Africa CEO, Godfrey Motsa, said in October that it will launch a new mobile-money service before the end of the quarter. MTN first launched a mobile-money platform in South Africa in 2012, but closed it down in 2016 citing prohibitive operating costs.
In South Africa, more people have a bank account than are in formal employment.
MTN says it has 30 million active mobile-money subscribers in 14 African countries. The key in South Africa is whether its mobile-money service identifies unmet marketplace needs that are unique to South Africa’s population, which is more urban than other countries where MTN operates, BaRoss says.
Deloitte, in a September report, highlighted that efforts to improve the South African informal sector’s trust in digital financial services has not led to a reduction in cash use. According to The Future of Payments in South Africa, the use of cash in the South African economy continues to increase at a rate of 6%-10%, outstripping inflation.
This suggests that “that there is still a long way to go in educating people about the risks of cash and the benefits of electronic payments,” Deloitte says. But BaRoss argues that advocates of digital financial services are quick to assert benefits while glossing over significant weaknesses.
Bottom line:
MTN’s new offer will have to position mobile money as complementing rather than replacing cash in order to succeed.
