SEP-Congo took over from Société de Manutention de Carburants Aviation (SMCA) – the company that supplies fuel to Blaise-Diagne International Airport in Senegal – after it had to deal with a paraffin shortage at the end of April. The company, which is responsible for oil logistics in DRC, sounded the alarm on 16 May, explaining that it had to impose a strict quota on its fuel supply because of the tension in stocks, thus leading to the cancellation of several flights at the Kinshasa airport.