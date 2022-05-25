Ballast Nedam predicts surge in Africa’s share of new construction business

The company’s international business expects 40%-50% of new work in revenue terms to come from Africa in 2023, from a currently minor share of less than 10%. Though the progression may be “volatile”, Van Eijsden is confident that Africa will be able to sustain that kind of level in subsequent years. “We can accelerate our activities in Africa.”

Ballast Nedam was taken over by Turkish construction company Renaissance Construction in 2015 and delisted from the Dutch stock market in 2016 after running into financial difficulties. The company said in its 2021 results that it is open to possible acquisitions and investments in real-estate development.