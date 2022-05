There’s a new episode in the diplomatic match between Rabat and Algiers. The playing field: Saint Lucia, West Indies, 11-13 May, during the seminar of the UN Special Committee on Decolonisation (also known as the Special Committee of Twenty-Four, C24). An exchange of barbs took place between Morocco’s permanent representative to the UN, Omar Hilale, and Algeria’s ambassador to the UN, Nadir Larbaoui, on the thorny issue of Western Sahara. If this type of attack is commonplace between the diplomats of the two countries, the latest one is particularly revealing of the new game Morocco is playing over this issue that is poisoning its relations with its neighbour: that of Kabylia.