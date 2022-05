On 10 February, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija signed an agreement with Uganda Vinci Coffee Company (UVCC) to establish a coffee processing plant at Kampala Industrial and Business Park in Namanve. The company, whose ownership isn’t clear, was represented by Enrica Pinetti, an Italian investor whose Finasi conglomerate also operates in Libya, Chad, Sudan and Egypt.

READ MORE Uganda needs central corporate register to improve ownership transparency

The deal raised quite a bit of controversy after it was leaked, with parliament setting up a committee that eventually recommended its termination. Coffee is Uganda’s main export commodity, earning more than $740m last year.