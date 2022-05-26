one political party

Burundi: The CNDD-FDD, a steamroller leaving little space for the opposition

By Olivier Marbot, Special envoy to Bujumbura
Posted on Thursday, 26 May 2022 13:54

In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 file photo, main opposition party presidential candidate Agathon Rwasa speaks to the media after casting his vote in the presidential election, in Ciri, Ngozi province, Burundi. (AP Photo/Dorcas Nininahazwe, File

Despite some measures of appeasement, particularly among exiles, Burundian political life remains firmly locked by the ruling party. But the 2018 constitutional revision could change the power balance.

Since 2005 and the first election of Pierre Nkurunziza to the presidency, one political party and one party alone has dominated Burundian politics: the National Council for the Defence of Democracy – Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD). President Évariste Ndayishimiye and his government are from this party, as are most of the local elected representatives and civil servants, as well as 86 of the 121 deputies and 34 of the 43 senators.

READ MORE Burundi: Inside the circle of President Ndayishimiye’s secretive men

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Bitter feud

Uganda: Coffee controversy deals Museveni a rare defeat in parliament

In power for 36 years, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has long held near total control over the country. But he recently suffered a rare ... defeat in parliament after legislators ignored his wishes and opted to terminate a lucrative coffee processing and export agreement that the government had handed to an Italian investor. Voting for the termination were many members of Museveni's ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). 