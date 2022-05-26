Burundi: The CNDD-FDD, a steamroller leaving little space for the opposition

Since 2005 and the first election of Pierre Nkurunziza to the presidency, one political party and one party alone has dominated Burundian politics: the National Council for the Defence of Democracy – Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD). President Évariste Ndayishimiye and his government are from this party, as are most of the local elected representatives and civil servants, as well as 86 of the 121 deputies and 34 of the 43 senators.