Bittersweet

Ghana produced a record 1.4m tonnes of cocoa beans in the 2020/21 season. This year has been much tougher. “Last season we ended the year with our highest production, but this year, seeing galamsey [illegal mining] taking a lot of our cocoa lands and the extensive harmattan, our production will be affected,” says Fiifi Boafo, public affairs manager of Ghana’s state-run Cocobod, which manages the sector.