A year ago, when Marshal Idriss Déby Itno had been dead for less than a month, every Chadian was wondering how Mahamat Idriss Déby (who had not yet added Itno to his surname) would govern the country. Given his young age, some assumed he would be a puppet for a system that would somehow survive his father. Others feared that he would become more ambitious with each passing month as head of state.