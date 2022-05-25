Information warfare

US looks to expose Russian propaganda in Africa

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 10:47

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a news conference after his meeting with U.S President Joe Biden at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland June 16, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

The State Department's counter-propaganda arm has released its first-ever report on Russian disinformation in Africa as the Joe Biden administration looks to expose the Kremlin following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Global Engagement Centre, which leads and coordinates US efforts to “recognise, understand, expose, and counter foreign propaganda and disinformation”, released a three-page bulletin on Russian activities on 24 May. The report focuses particularly on Mali and other Sahel countries where the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group of mercenaries operates.

