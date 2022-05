However, for the country to wean itself off oil – and build a diversified economy – local industry and business still need access to reliable power in the meantime, says Seun Suleiman, CEO of Siemens, Nigeria. “Renewable energy is an important component of the energy transition.”

“But first we must ensure stable, reliable and affordable access to electricity for society. The primary purpose of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) is to strategically and systematically solve Nigeria’s perennial problems of unreliable and inadequate electricity supply,” Suleiman tells The Africa Report.