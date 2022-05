“It will really depress volume because somebody will have to pay for it, and that, unfortunately, is the consumer,” says EABL Group CEO and Managing Director Jane Karuku. “In an environment where we were just beginning to recover, we should be more focused on volume growth and not tax growth.”

In March, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani proposed raising excise duty on beer by 10%, an increase that the region’s biggest brewer is worried might undo all the progress made during its post-Covid-19 recovery.

Yattani also proposed raising excise duty on spirits by 20%, and on locally manufactured glass by 25%. He also proposed imposing a 15% excise duty on alcohol advertisements.