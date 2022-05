The credit ratings agency affirmed the sovereign’s long- and short-term foreign currency and local currency ratings.

In a sovereign review note released last week, S&P says it could raise the ratings if economic growth is higher than it currently expects, “and if we see continued fiscal consolidation, against a backdrop of structural and governance reforms and continued supportive external sector dynamics”.

Higher-than-expected tax revenue, particularly from mining companies, will help to reduce the fiscal deficit

S&P expects the South African economy to grow by 1.8% in 2022, and then “taper off to 1.7% on average over the next three years”.