There is the kind of information that the media makes public, and then there’s everything that falls under the seal of confidentiality. Mohamed Salah, 29, the Premier League’s top scorer and passer (23 goals and 13 assists), is collecting titles. With the Reds, the Egyptian finished this season in second place in the Premier League behind Manchester City, won the English Cup and the League Cup, and hopes to win his second Champions League after the 2019 edition against Real Madrid on 28 May.