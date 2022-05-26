Kenya: Will Musyoka return to Raila or take up Ruto’s offer?

Uganda: Coffee controversy deals Museveni a rare defeat in parliament
In power for 36 years, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has long held near total control over the country. But he recently suffered a rare ... defeat in parliament after legislators ignored his wishes and opted to terminate a lucrative coffee processing and export agreement that the government had handed to an Italian investor. Voting for the termination were many members of Museveni's ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).