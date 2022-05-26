Kenya: Will Musyoka return to Raila or take up Ruto’s offer?

Musyoka announced his intention to vie for president after Raila named Martha Karua his running mate. Consequently, on 24 May, his allies held an emergency meeting to chart a way forward. READ MORE Kenya: Martha Karua, a step away from becoming first female deputy president? They voted overwhelmingly (45 to five) against Musyoka’s departure. “We have agreed that our leader will reconsider his position,” Robert Mbui , the organising secretary, said after the vote.

Musyoka’s allies want their leader to have a structured dialogue with Raila’s coalition party and resolve any internal disputes among them. Raila has offered to appoint Musyoka as chief minister, if he wins the August elections, and has given him two weeks to reflect on the offer. Legality of new position Dan Maanzo, a close confidant of Musyoka, also wants him to reconsider his decision even as the Wiper Party questions the legality of the offer from Azimio. “There is a need for some modification to the legal position.” A group of professionals and religious leaders from the Ukambani region – Musyoka’s home area – have also asked him to reconsider his decision to break ties with Raila’s coalition warning that, if he vies for the presidency, he could force a runoff.