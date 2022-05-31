doing the right thing

Compliance unlocks opportunities for African SMEs

Rob Withagen
By Rob Withagen
co-founder and CEO of Asoko Insight

Rob Withagen is co-founder and CEO of Asoko Insight, Africa's leading corporate data and engagement platform, providing global investors, multinationals and development institutions the most effective route to discover, shortlist and engage their target universe of African companies.

Posted on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 15:53

Benedict Okey Oramah, president and chairman of the board of directors at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), at a plenary session titled "Russia and Africa: Uncovering the Potential for Cooperation" as part of the 2019 Russia-Africa Economic Forum at the Sirius Park of Science and Art. Gavriil Grigorov/TASS/Sipa USA Host Photo Agency

Data drives business decisions. Companies operating in an increasingly globalised market rely on accurate data to analyse demand trends, understand their competitors, and identify potential partners along their supply chains.

However, many African companies, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), are losing the opportunity to participate in regional and global supply chains due to not making the necessary information available for corporate due diligence processes.

Perception of risk has long constrained investment in Africa, with investors lacking the information needed to make investment decisions and gain the full picture of local businesses’ operations.

The impact of this on Africa’s development cannot be understated. African SMEs face a $330bn financing gap which more accessible data could help to bridge.

