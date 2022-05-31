Compliance unlocks opportunities for African SMEs

However, many African companies, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), are losing the opportunity to participate in regional and global supply chains due to not making the necessary information available for corporate due diligence processes.

Perception of risk has long constrained investment in Africa, with investors lacking the information needed to make investment decisions and gain the full picture of local businesses’ operations.

The impact of this on Africa’s development cannot be understated. African SMEs face a $330bn financing gap which more accessible data could help to bridge.