When they unveiled their running mates ahead of the 16 May deadline, Ruto and Raila singled out personal attributes and achievement in public service as the main factors that influenced their choice of deputy.

“He is a fantastic grassroots mobiliser. A living example of a true hustler who rose from the hardship of the aftermath of our freedom struggle to the pinnacle of professional business and political success,” Ruto said in reference to Rigathi Gachagua.