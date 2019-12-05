DRC: Joseph Kabila stages theatrical motorbike parade

Ghana: The hidden costs of social media use in elections
Social media is becoming increasingly central to election campaigns around the world.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Angola's dream deferred, plus the promise of Nigerian Fintech
By Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala, in Kinshasa
Posted on Thursday, 5 December 2019 10:18
Though Joseph Kabila has said little publicly since leaving power, the former Congolese president has staged multiple events to buff up his image. The latest episode: a motorcycle ride, a huge hit on social networks.
Eyes hidden by dark glasses, the beard back again, hair dancing in the wind and hands on the handlebars of a heavy motorbike – a Honda American Shadow – Joseph Kabila heads a gang of motorcyclists parading in the streets of Muanda, in Kongo Central…
The pictures, taken on 1 December, raced round Facebook and Twitter, where Kabila has also put a photo of himself on his Honda as his personal icon.
READ MORE ON THE DRC: Life after power: Joseph Kabila, the gentleman farmer
The former Congolese president had arrived the day before – Saturday – at the wheel of his 4×4. He checked in to the La Beviour Hotel in Muanda, an investment by his younger brother Zoé Kabila, the current governor of Tanganyika province, which is one of the four provinces created following the division of Katanga province.
He met the members of the Club des Motards de Kinshasa (CMDK; Kinshasa Motorcycle Club), who had arrived the day before.
“Nothing was planned,” Kikaya Bin Karubi, a member of the CMDK, who was also Joseph Kabila’s diplomatic adviser when he was in power, assured Jeune Afrique. “When he arrived, it was a real surprise for us.”
The bikers had set themselves the challenge of making the round trip between the Congolese capital and Muanda, on the Atlantic coast.
Nearly 1,200 kilometres on two wheels, between 29 November and 1 December. “A real challenge, which also allows us to test our machines,” said Karubi, who shares a passion for large calibre engines with his former boss.
According to the former diplomatic adviser, it was after a dinner with KMTC members that Kabila had come up with the idea of organising a parade the next day: “It’s a request that no one could refuse.”
“We did the parade at low speed in Muanda, we were driving at a maximum speed of 40 kilometres an hour,” asserts Kikaya, as if to answer the repeated criticism on social networks about the lack of attention paid to the highway code: neither the former president nor many of his tour partners wore a helmet during the parade in Muanda…
Beyond this image of a former president indulging in his two-wheeled passion with a few friends, Joseph Kabila continues to influence the political life of his country: before going to Muanda, he briefly participated in the Front Commun pour le Congo‘s meeting in Kisantu.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
The article continues below
Free download
NIGERIA FOCUS
A giant with feet of clay
Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s Nigeria Focus. Get your free PDF by completing the following form.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.