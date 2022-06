With the former justice minister in his corner, Raila is hoping to appeal to several key constituencies that could put him over the top in the razor-tight August race against Deputy President William Ruto.

In addition to women and champions of gender equality, Karua also appeals to the central Mt. Kenya region – which is widely seen as a key battleground in this year’s election – thanks to her two decades in parliament as the representative for Kirinyaga County. An advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Karua, 64, is also known for her tough stance against corruption.