Kenya: Building Bridges Initiative deepens Ruto-Odinga rivalry

I believe Speaker JB Muturi was misunderstood on his remarks about BBI.Most of the BBI recommendations are touching on legislative amendment on EACC Act, IEBC Act, Security Laws, Tax Law, Agriculture laws etc Besides,All Constitutional Amend.processes must pass through Parliament pic.twitter.com/A9wse9OpM4
— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) December 2, 2019
Nigeria: Allen Onyema, CEO of Air Peace, chased by US justice
Allen Onyema is a national hero who repatriated at his own expense hundreds of Nigerians who had been victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Now, the founder of one of Nigeria's leading airlines is accused of money laundering by US courts.