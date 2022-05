The renewed focus on the attack and its aftermath comes as lawyers for the victims have begun lobbying US lawmakers to amend a congressionally established terrorism compensation fund to make Kenyan victims eligible. If the proposed changes go through, somewhere between 1,000 and 3,000 Kenyan victims could be eligible for $5m each, a total payout of $5bn to $15bn, according to senior partner Philip Musolino of Washington law firm Musolino & Dessel.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga met with Musolino on 25 April during his trip to Washington and endorsed the effort.