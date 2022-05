Ahead of the APC presidential primary, news has began to circulate that Jonathan may be favoured by President Muhammadu Buhari. The former president has not said whether he intends to throw his hat in the ring, and a spokesman for Jonathan has said he would seek the APC nomination in any event.

But The Africa Report has learned that a small cabal in the presidency led by Buhari’s influential nephew, Mamman Daura, has already endorsed the former president and begun leaning in to ensure that he gets the APC ticket.