outlawed gang

Kenya 2022: Voters fear election violence from resurgent Mungiki sect

By Jeff Otieno
Posted on Friday, 3 June 2022 13:10

Election officials wait for voters at a polling station during the repeat presidential election in the city centre in Nairobi,
Election officials wait for voters at a polling station during the repeat presidential election in the city centre in Nairobi, Kenya, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

With elections in Kenya just two months away, voters are worried about the resurgence of the violent Mungiki gang that unleashed ethnic violence across the country after the 2007 poll.

Although most Kenyans were merrymaking during last year’s holiday season, Kamau – a matatu driver –  was locked up at his Nairobi County home nursing serious injuries. A week before Christmas, along the Githurai-town route, he was assaulted by three young men running a protection racket. They accused him of being “stubborn” for refusing to pay their toll, which can run upwards of KSh350 ($3).

READ MORE Kenya: Top 7 election issues facing Raila and Ruto

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and Bola Tinubu of the APC
popularity contest?

Nigeria 2023: Money was key for Atiku; Tinubu may not have it that easy

Nigeria’s main opposition party elected its candidate in next year’s presidential election in a convention many believed was a game of financial ... power and influence. With the ruling party’s convention up next, dynamics beyond money and influence will play a big role in who becomes the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). And that could hurt the chances of frontrunner Bola Tinubu.