Although most Kenyans were merrymaking during last year’s holiday season, Kamau – a matatu driver – was locked up at his Nairobi County home nursing serious injuries. A week before Christmas, along the Githurai-town route, he was assaulted by three young men running a protection racket. They accused him of being “stubborn” for refusing to pay their toll, which can run upwards of KSh350 ($3).
Kenya 2022: Voters fear election violence from resurgent Mungiki sect
With elections in Kenya just two months away, voters are worried about the resurgence of the violent Mungiki gang that unleashed ethnic violence across the country after the 2007 poll.