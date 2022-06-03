Kenya 2022: Voters fear election violence from resurgent Mungiki sect

Although most Kenyans were merrymaking during last year’s holiday season, Kamau – a matatu driver – was locked up at his Nairobi County home nursing serious injuries. A week before Christmas, along the Githurai-town route, he was assaulted by three young men running a protection racket. They accused him of being “stubborn” for refusing to pay their toll, which can run upwards of KSh350 ($3).

READ MORE Kenya: Top 7 election issues facing Raila and Ruto