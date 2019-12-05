South Africa’s Postbank may struggle to crack retail market

South Africa: Absa Bank seeks new direction after Barclays exit
After the withdrawal of Barclays, South Africa’s Absa Bank is struggling to draw up a business plan in a strained economic and competitive environment.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Angola's dream deferred, plus the promise of Nigerian Fintech
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 5 December 2019 16:48
Postbank’s plans to become a full-service bank focusing on lower-income parts of South Africa’s population may be hampered by perceptions that it is a state-owned bank, as well as by increasing competition in the sector.
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said in October that Postbank has developed a strategic plan and that it will be able to operate as a stand-alone retail bank once it gets a full licence. In November, acting managing director Shaheen Adam told Fin24 that Postbank has about 3b rand (EU180mn, US$ 200mn) in capital, or about double the capital adequacy requirement.
South African consumers have become increasingly frustrated with existing banks.
The South African Banking Sentiment Index 2019 published by BrandsEye in November analysed social media mentions for the five major banks, Absa, Capitec, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank, and found worsening sentiment due to branch closures and high charges.
But Nolwandle Mthombeni, an investment analyst at Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town, does not expect that Postbank will have a decisive impact on the market. “Private banks are more efficient than state-owned banks. Currently the market is very competitive and the big four banks hold over 80% of assets, which makes our industry oligopolistic in nature,” she says.
Some fear that perceptions of South African state-owned enterprises may count against Postbank.
Lotter points to Capitec as a bank that services people who still like to go to branches “very well and cheaply. To be honest, I don’t see much room for Postbank to operate.”
“South Africa has world class banks and we are experiencing a big surge in branchless, low fee, digital banks,” Lotter says. He points to Tyme Bank, Discovery and Bank Zero as leading the charge.
BrandsEye found that South Africans are generally positive on the new upstarts – but noted that this could fade quickly as they get over the hump of becoming fully operational.
Postbank may find that process easier.
Bottom Line: Postbank’s coming arrival looks poorly timed as Tyme Bank, Discovery and Bank Zero are expanding. It will need a decisive break from its roots in the state to have a chance of success.
Allen Onyema is a national hero who repatriated at his own expense hundreds of Nigerians who had been victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Now, the founder of one of Nigeria's leading airlines is accused of money laundering by US courts.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.