Macky Sall is active on all fronts. Senegal’s president, who also holds the presidency of the African Union (AU) until next February, has very little time to rest. Between the preparation and validation of his coalition’s lists for July’s legislative elections and dealing with the consequences of respective crises (Covid-19, war in Ukraine), from local emergencies to burning issues – whether African or international – the presidential agenda is Sisyphean. Every day, from dawn until late into the night, the schedule is chock-a-block, provoking sweating and migraines among his cabinet members and those within his protocol department.

Re-elected in February 2019 with 58% of the vote, “Macky”, as his compatriots call him, intends to strike a blow during the legislative elections. The ultimate electoral test before 2024’s presidential election, this contest has been prepared in detail by the president himself, unlike last January’s local elections, which saw the opposition glean some highly symbolic victories, including in Dakar.

The leader of Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) wants a large majority in the Assembly in order to have free rein and demonstrate his political strength. And to work, starting in August, with a prime minister from within his coalition’s ranks.

The Senegalese head of state talked with us at the presidential palace on 12 May, two weeks before the terrible fire at Tivaouane hospital forced him to cut short a trip to Equatorial Guinea, where he was due to preside over an AU summit, and to sack his health minister, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr.

Sall tried to postpone this interview, citing the imminent arrival of former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan and proposing a casual chat instead. We had to promise him that our meeting would not last too long. As we asked him questions about the AU and Senegal, he got into the game, eager to explain his actions and ambitions. The session ended up lasting more than an hour. And Goodluck Jonathan had to be patient…

You chair the AU until February 2023. While everyone thought your main mission would be the post-Covid recovery, or even the management of a number of specific crises (coups d’état in Mali, Guinea and Burkina, terrorism in the Sahel, the Ethiopian dossier…), the war in Ukraine, full of consequences, has broken out. What are your priorities?

Macky Sall: Unfortunately, they are numerous. In the space of two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a particularly worrying economic situation, which has resulted in a significant drop in African growth, and even, in some cases, in recessions.

Just as we were starting to get our heads above water, the war in Ukraine broke out. As a result, the price of petroleum products has risen sharply, the price of foodstuffs – especially wheat – has increased significantly, the price of fertilisers and seeds has gone up, and so on. All this has a very strong impact on the cost of living, on the purchasing power of Africans.

Furthermore, if we cannot get fertiliser or cereals, famine can occur. Africa, although geographically distant from this conflict, is one of the first victims. That is why we are doing everything possible to ensure that peace returns quickly.

You had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on 9 March. What did you say to each other?