Initial targets for expansion by the end of the year are South Africa and other countries in the region, Carr says in Lagos. He also wants to expand to francophone west Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Carr is aiming to more than double both revenue and megawatts installed in 2022. The strategy is to win corporate customers with multiple sites and retain them for the long term. The company concentrates primarily on energy efficiency rather than power production, and typically changes the cooling systems used by clients to reduce demand by between 20% and 40%. It then provides solar and battery systems to cater for the reduced load.