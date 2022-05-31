Nigeria 2023: Can Peter Obi end PDP, APC’s 24-year duopoly?

When Emmanuel Macron broke through in French politics, it was because both major parties of government were in decline. Obi will be hoping that he has made the correct diagnosis of Nigeria’s own political landscape.

Obi has some substantial hurdles to clear in his route to the top job. He doesn’t belong to either the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the main opposition PDP. He hails from the southeast, Nigeria’s smallest voting bloc.

Although wealthy, he is not a spendthrift like your typical Nigerian politician. He is also not young and therefore not part of the ‘Sorosoke’ generation.