“We [seek] the creation of a new sovereign state, which no longer forms a part of the Republic of South Africa,” Phil Craig tells The Africa Report.

He is the co-founder of the Cape Independence movement that wants the envisaged future country to be named ‘Cape of Good Hope’.

Craig claims that a 2021 informal and non-binding poll showed that 46.2% of the Cape’s residents support independence and 58.0% favour a referendum on secession.

At the heart of the secessionists’ grievances are the feeling that South Africa is falling apart as a country and that the Cape province must not be dragged along with it.