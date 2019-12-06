DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Angola's dream deferred, plus the promise of Nigerian Fintech

Talking Africa podcast

Is China exporting authoritarian politics via its technology?

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Friday, 6 December 2019 10:11

Is China exporting its authoritarian politics via its export of communication technologies?

While the world debates 5G technologies, and the US takes aim at China’s telecoms giant Huawei, this remains a live topic across the continent, too.

From internet blackouts in Ethiopia… to facial recognition software in South Africa… to the recent public embrace by Nigerian politicians of China’s own social media policies.

Its not quite as simple as that says podcast guest, Iginio Gagliardone, a Research Fellow at the University of Oxford.

He has written a book on the subject: China, Africa, and the future of the internet.
