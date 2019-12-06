Is China exporting authoritarian politics via its technology?

Angola’s dream deferred, plus the promise of Nigerian fintech
President João Lourenço's initial reforms sparked hopes of real change.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Angola's dream deferred, plus the promise of Nigerian Fintech
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.