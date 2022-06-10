Capital control

Kenya 2022: Sakaja versus Igathe in the battle for Nairobi

By Son Gatitu
Posted on Friday, 10 June 2022 15:37

General view of the central business district in Nairobi
A general view shows the central business district in downtown Nairobi, Kenya 18 February 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Who will win the crucial Nairobi governorship election in August? Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja coalition has settled on business leader Polycarp Igathe as its candidate, while William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has chosen Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Igathe is a business leader who has managed companies in the oil, banking and financial services sectors. Some say his entry into the race in April was a plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party to maintain grip on the city. Kenyatta has dropped his alliance with Ruto and is now backing Raila for the presidency.

READ MORE Fallout with Kenyatta: Door closed on succession for Ruto

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics