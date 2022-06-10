Igathe is a business leader who has managed companies in the oil, banking and financial services sectors. Some say his entry into the race in April was a plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party to maintain grip on the city. Kenyatta has dropped his alliance with Ruto and is now backing Raila for the presidency.
Kenya 2022: Sakaja versus Igathe in the battle for Nairobi
Who will win the crucial Nairobi governorship election in August? Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja coalition has settled on business leader Polycarp Igathe as its candidate, while William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has chosen Senator Johnson Sakaja.