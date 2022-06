The trial will open at the end of the week in Kinshasa.

According to a document signed by the main clerk of the High Military Court, the former security adviser of Felix Tshisekedi will appear on 3 June, from 9am. The trial will take place in Makala prison, where François Beya was transferred on 4 April.

‘Attack on the person of the president’

“Fantomas”, as he is known, was arrested on 5 February by the National Intelligence Agency (ANR) on suspicion of undermining state security. He was detained for two months at the ANR. His case was subsequently transferred to the military prosecutor’s office, without the charges against him being made public.