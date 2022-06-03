AfDB lobbies US for funding boost as Africa struggles with multitude of crises

The African Development Bank (AfDB) hired a veteran of the US aid ecosystem in early April to lobby for “increased appropriations”, according to a newly disclosed lobbying filing. Working the account is Jennifer Mack, a former deputy assistant administrator at the USAID Bureau for Food Security.

The campaign comes as Africa is getting walloped by the fallout from the war in Ukraine even as it continues to suffer the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic. AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina has sought to position the bank as an emergency resource to tackle the worsening food insecurity crisis that is affecting tens of millions of people across the continent, including a $200m ask from Congress.