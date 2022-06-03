Quest for clout

AfDB lobbies US for funding boost as Africa struggles with multitude of crises

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Friday, 3 June 2022 09:59

African Development Bank's President Akinwumi Adesina waves as he arrives for a dinner on the first day of the Paris Peace Forum, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
African Development Bank's President Akinwumi Adesina waves as he arrives for a dinner on the first day of the Paris Peace Forum, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Africa’s largest multilateral development finance institution has launched a lobbying push to boost US funding and increase the bank’s visibility in Washington as the continent struggles with a multitude of crises.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) hired a veteran of the US aid ecosystem in early April to lobby for “increased appropriations”, according to a newly disclosed lobbying filing. Working the account is Jennifer Mack, a former deputy assistant administrator at the USAID Bureau for Food Security.

READ MORE Will AfDB's $1.5bn plan be enough to tackle food crisis?

The campaign comes as Africa is getting walloped by the fallout from the war in Ukraine even as it continues to suffer the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic. AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina has sought to position the bank as an emergency resource to tackle the worsening food insecurity crisis that is affecting tens of millions of people across the continent, including a $200m ask from Congress.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and Bola Tinubu of the APC
popularity contest?

Nigeria 2023: Money was key for Atiku; Tinubu may not have it that easy

Nigeria’s main opposition party elected its candidate in next year’s presidential election in a convention many believed was a game of financial ... power and influence. With the ruling party’s convention up next, dynamics beyond money and influence will play a big role in who becomes the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). And that could hurt the chances of frontrunner Bola Tinubu.