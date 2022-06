With its long, rarely congested alleys, wide pavements and luxurious villas, the Beverly Hills district in the commune of Cocody, Abidjan, is home to some of Côte d’Ivoire’s biggest fortunes. Businessmen, general managers and leading politicians have taken up residence there, including Patrick Achi, the current head of government, and Kandia Kamara, the foreign affairs minister. Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, the newly appointed vice-president, is their neighbour.