Cameroon’s Rebecca Enonchong: 10 things about the free spirit of African tech

By Julien Clémençot
Posted on Thursday, 16 June 2022 10:58

Rebecca Enonchong in the RFI radio studios, during the programme "Éco d'ici éco d'ailleurs" produced in partnership with Jeune Afrique, in Paris, on 10 March 2022. ©Bruno Levy for JA

A leading figure in African digital entrepreneurship, Rebecca Enonchong is also a committed global citizen who never minces her words on issues like Cameroon's Anglophone crisis or the relationship between Africa and France.

Rebecca Enonchong, 54, owes her fame to her involvement in the development of African start-ups. She has over 158,000 followers on Twitter. Co-founder of the AfriLabs network, which today federates 347 hubs in 52 countries on the continent, as well as the Cameroonian incubator ActiveSpaces, she participates in numerous international events.

She will take part in VivaTech, the annual meeting of the global tech industry, organised mid-June in Paris, where she will debate alongside Makhtar Diop, International Finance Corporation’s managing director, and Anglo-Sudanese philanthropist Mo Ibrahim.

1. AppsTech

Less well known are the activities of her company AppsTech. Starting in 1999, AppsTech became one of the distributors of Oracle solutions and operates both in North America and Europe.

