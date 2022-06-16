Cameroon’s Rebecca Enonchong: 10 things about the free spirit of African tech

Rebecca Enonchong, 54, owes her fame to her involvement in the development of African start-ups. She has over 158,000 followers on Twitter. Co-founder of the AfriLabs network, which today federates 347 hubs in 52 countries on the continent, as well as the Cameroonian incubator ActiveSpaces, she participates in numerous international events.

She will take part in VivaTech, the annual meeting of the global tech industry, organised mid-June in Paris, where she will debate alongside Makhtar Diop, International Finance Corporation’s managing director, and Anglo-Sudanese philanthropist Mo Ibrahim.

1. AppsTech

Less well known are the activities of her company AppsTech. Starting in 1999, AppsTech became one of the distributors of Oracle solutions and operates both in North America and Europe.