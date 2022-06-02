epistles of wrath

M23 in the DRC: Kinshasa’s protest letter to Kigali

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Thursday, 2 June 2022 17:56

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, in September 2019
Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, in September 2019. © Village Urugwiro

In the midst of a diplomatic tug of war between Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame, the Congolese government accuses and warns Rwanda in an official letter. DRC suspects Kigali of supporting the M23 rebels, a letter that we were able to consult.

The diplomatic battle continues between DRC and Rwanda.

After several days of trading verbal blows, the Congolese minister of foreign affairs, Christophe Lutundula, spoke at the UN Security Council on 31 May. He reiterated his accusations against Kigali, which, according to Kinshasa, is supporting the military actions of the M23 rebels.

READ MORE DRC / Rwanda / Uganda: 10 key moments in a complicated relationship

A few hours earlier, his Rwandan counterpart, Vincent Biruta, had emphasised Rwanda’s “right” to respond to attacks by DRC, which Kigali accused of collaborating with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics