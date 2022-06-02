M23 in the DRC: Kinshasa’s protest letter to Kigali

The diplomatic battle continues between DRC and Rwanda.

After several days of trading verbal blows, the Congolese minister of foreign affairs, Christophe Lutundula, spoke at the UN Security Council on 31 May. He reiterated his accusations against Kigali, which, according to Kinshasa, is supporting the military actions of the M23 rebels.

A few hours earlier, his Rwandan counterpart, Vincent Biruta, had emphasised Rwanda’s “right” to respond to attacks by DRC, which Kigali accused of collaborating with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).