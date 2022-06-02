For months there have been signs of trouble brewing in Ethiopia’s Amhara region. At the start of the year, during the ruling Prosperity Party’s (PP) first congress, heavy-hitters from the party’s Amhara wing were expelled from the politburo.
Ethiopia’s new rift: Amhara vs Abiy
Amhara is increasingly angry with the Ethiopia's ruling party; especially the forced disarmament of the Fano, a volunteer armed militia. But for Abiy Ahmed to reach a peace agreement with the TPLF, he may need to offer concessions on the core issue of territory disputed between Amhara and Tigray. Can the regime survive these widening differences?