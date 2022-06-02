regime rift

Ethiopia’s new rift: Amhara vs Abiy 

By Tom Gardner
Posted on Thursday, 2 June 2022 11:09

Ethiopian premier Abiy Ahmed
Ethiopian premier Abiy Ahmed (photo:Twitter)

Amhara is increasingly angry with the Ethiopia's ruling party; especially the forced disarmament of the Fano, a volunteer armed militia. But for Abiy Ahmed to reach a peace agreement with the TPLF, he may need to offer concessions on the core issue of territory disputed between Amhara and Tigray. Can the regime survive these widening differences?

For months there have been signs of trouble brewing in Ethiopia’s Amhara region. At the start of the year, during the ruling Prosperity Party’s (PP) first congress, heavy-hitters from the party’s Amhara wing were expelled from the politburo.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics