Angola privatisation optimism as test bank IPO prices at top of range

The initial public offering (IPO) of a 10% stake in Angola’s largest private bank BAI, seen as a test case in a far-reaching privatisation push, has been priced at the top of an indicated range, BAI said on Wednesday.

READ MORE Has João Lourenço made Angola more business friendly?

The southern African country is trying to modernise its economy and attract private investment, and the local stock exchange hopes BAI’s listing will set the stage for many more.

BAI said in a statement that the final price of the shares offered by state-owned oil and diamond companies Sonangol and Endiama had been set at 20,640 kwanzas (roughly $50) per share.

READ MORE How Angola's honeymoon with China came to an end

A prospectus had earlier indicated the price range was between 17,200 and 20,640 kwanzas.

At 20,640 kwanzas, the 10% stake sale will raise over $97 million, according to a Reuters calculation.

OPEC member Angola plans to privatise more than 60 state assets this year, though the sale of a 30% stake in Sonangol, seen as the crown jewel of the privatisation drive, could take another two years.

READ MORE Angola: Spanish tech firm accused of helping ruling MPLA steal elections

BAI said more details about the IPO would be disclosed on Thursday, ahead of the listing planned on the BODIVA exchange on June 9.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

BODIVA was founded in 2014. But with Angola’s economy dominated by state-owned companies – a legacy of its socialist past – the exchange has mainly served as a market for government bonds, trading debt of around $2 billion in 2020.

– Reuters