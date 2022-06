His former associates have also turned against him and told investigators that at least R20m ($1.2m) out of the R150m their company, Digital Vibes, scored from a health communications tender, was meant to fund Mkhize’s presidential campaign.

Despite a real possibility of being arrested and charged with corruption before the ANC’s elective conference in December, a step that would put him out of the running, Mkhize is continuing the campaign he started in earnest six months ago.

Hurdles in his way