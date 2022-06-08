Why Zimbabwe is importing grain despite billions spent on the CAP?

The imported maize is scheduled to be delivered by 30 June, according to the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), a voluntary business organisation that represents the interests of local, large, medium and small scale grain millers in Zimbabwe.

Under then long-time ruler President Robert Mugabe, the government introduced the Command Agriculture Programme (CAP) in the 2016/2017 agricultural season, a scheme aimed at empowering local producers of cereal crops, particularly maize, so as to achieve national food security.