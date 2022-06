Senseless death has become the tragic norm across Kenya’s central Baringo County, where behind vast swathes of seemingly endless bush, one never knows who may be hiding with an AK-47, ready to pounce. Baringo has been dubbed the ‘Wild West’ of Kenya as incidences of communal violence – mostly from livestock theft – amongst its pastoral-dominant communities surge.

The violence in this region has reached a crucial point where entire villages are disappearing. Eight years ago, Riron village in Baringo County had a population of nearly 4,000 people, but today there are only an estimated 400 inhabitants left.