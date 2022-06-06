Presidential succession

Côte d’Ivoire: Fidèle Sarassoro, the president’s trusted advisor

By Florence Richard
Posted on Monday, 6 June 2022 12:21

Fidèle Sarassoro, President Alassane Ouattara’s cabinet director, on 16 February 2022. © LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

Fidèle Sarassoro has been President Alassane Ouattara's chief of staff for the past five years and is a central part of the presidential apparatus. This technocrat with a long UN career, who was elected to parliament in 2021 in the northern part of the country, is now viewed as a potential successor to the head of state.

He is a central and essential cog within the Ivorian presidential mechanism. He is not only known for his discretion and composure but is also notoriously influential. “There is nothing exuberant about him,” says a political observer.

The 62-year-old has been Ouattara’s cabinet director since January 2017. Prior to this, he had served as his special adviser and chief of staff in charge of the presidential agenda for two years. “At this level of responsibility, discretion is an important criterion, even a great quality,” says a close friend.

