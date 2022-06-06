Côte d’Ivoire: Fidèle Sarassoro, the president’s trusted advisor

He is a central and essential cog within the Ivorian presidential mechanism. He is not only known for his discretion and composure but is also notoriously influential. “There is nothing exuberant about him,” says a political observer.

The 62-year-old has been Ouattara’s cabinet director since January 2017. Prior to this, he had served as his special adviser and chief of staff in charge of the presidential agenda for two years. “At this level of responsibility, discretion is an important criterion, even a great quality,” says a close friend.