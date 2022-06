The company has signed a letter of intent with Abuja-based New Frontier Developments under which about 1,000 homes in Abuja, Lagos and Ekiti state will be built with pre-installed solar systems. WiSolar is seeking opportunities for further expansion in Nigeria, Irims says.

Over 80 million Nigerians do not have access to electricity, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), even those who are on the grid grapple with intermittent availability. Many households depend on gasoline or diesel-powered generators for their electricity supply, and they also use kerosene, coal and wood.