Tuesday, 24 May 2022. The Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana. 6:30pm on the second day of the Annual Meetings of the AfDB. Following an opening ceremony, a high-level lunch and the first meeting of the Board of Governors, Adesina arrived in the hotel lobby at a run.

READ MORE AfDB lobbies US for funding boost as Africa struggles with multitude of crises

Behind him, a member of his team, when asked by one of his colleagues if everything was all right, said in a whisper: “We haven’t stopped running.”