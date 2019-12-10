South Africa: Group Five, Basil Read and Aveng hit by contraction

Ghana’s national airline relaunch may be just a political gesture
The construction sector has plunged deeper into recession. This is further indication of the slow pace of South Africa’s infrastructure programme
In the third quarter of 2019, construction recorded its fifth consecutive contraction, according to data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).
Other sectors badly hit:
Cumulatively, the sectors contributed towards South Africa’s economy contracting 0.6% in the third quarter of 2019.
Earlier this year, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank all revised down their growth forecasts for the country.
While Kenya and Ghana are projected to grow 5.6% and 7% respectively, South Africa’s GDP growth for 2019 has been pencilled at less than 1%.
In construction, “decreases were reported for activities related to residential and non-residential buildings, as well as construction works. The industry contributed R106bn to total value added in the third quarter of 2019, lower than the R110bn high recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016,” according to Stats SA.
Construction’s downward spiral has also been apparent in the performance of stocks listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Each has been forced to institute drastic measures, including disposing of non-core assets, to beat the tough times.
One of the associated industries that has suffered as a result of the construction slump is the cement sector because of a drastic drop in demand for the commodity.
In September last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an infrastructure programme as part of a suite of measures aimed at economic recovery. However, its implementation has been slow.
In recent weeks, Eskom has resumed load-shedding or scheduled power outages, citing a wet coal supply because of heavy downpours.
Analysts predict the recent wave of load-shedding will plunge the country’s economy deeper into crisis.
The power outages will not only undermine the festive season retail trade. Load-shedding will also put a damper on business confidence, as well as the performance of key sectors such as mining and manufacturing.
Mining and manufacturing are among Eskom’s biggest clients. However, they are increasingly exploring alternative sources of power other than Eskom.
This has resulted in the state-owned power utility facing a two-pronged problem: demand for its power has declined since its last crisis in 2008, while its customer base is dwindling.
But that has not stopped Eskom from applying for double-digit electricity tariff increases.
