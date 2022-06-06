Senegal: Turkish multinational Summa is building a reputation

It is hard to miss their buildings when driving on the motorway that links Dakar to Blaise-Diagne International Airport. In less than ten years, the Turkish company Summa has built an international conference centre (Abdou Diouf), a luxury hotel (the Radisson), a sports centre (Dakar Arena), an exhibition centre and, most recently, a football stadium (Abdoulaye-Wade) to international standards that echoes the colours of the Senegalese flag at nightfall in the new town of Diamniadio. Each of these sites was built within 15 months.

READ MORE Turkey: The new healthcare destination for African elites