A pillar of the Congolese economy, Gécamines had been in the crosshairs of the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF) for several months. The anti-corruption agency had launched an extensive audit of the management of the emblematic public company, for the 2010-2020 period, when Albert Yuma chaired the board of directors.
DRC: Gécamines and the missing millions
The Congolese mining giant is the subject of a detailed report by the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF). The conclusions finalised on 31 May, and to which we have had access, are damning: the anti-corruption agency pinpoints a series of irregularities that led to the loss of several hundred million dollars.