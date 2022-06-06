raised suspicions

DRC: Gécamines and the missing millions

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Monday, 6 June 2022 11:42

Albert Yuma Mulimbi was removed as chairman of the Gécamines board of directors on 3 December 2021. © Vincent Fournier/JA

The Congolese mining giant is the subject of a detailed report by the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF). The conclusions finalised on 31 May, and to which we have had access, are damning: the anti-corruption agency pinpoints a series of irregularities that led to the loss of several hundred million dollars.

A pillar of the Congolese economy, Gécamines had been in the crosshairs of the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF) for several months. The anti-corruption agency had launched an extensive audit of the management of the emblematic public company, for the 2010-2020 period, when Albert Yuma chaired the board of directors.

