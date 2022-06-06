debt restructure

IMF: Malawi requests four-year credit facility

By Reuters
Posted on Monday, 6 June 2022 10:58

COP26 in Glasgow
Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera arrives for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/

Malawi has requested a four-year extended credit facility to help with balance of payments difficulties, according to the IMF.

The donor-dependent southern African country has been experiencing acute foreign currency shortages. Late last month it allowed its kwacha currency to weaken 25% against the dollar.

“The authorities have requested an arrangement (on) the back of the protracted balance of payments problem,” the IMF said in a statement after talks with Malawian government officials and private sector representatives.

The fund said restoring debt sustainability and resolving a case involving alleged misreporting of foreign-exchange reserves were pre-requisites for IMF support.

“While the authorities are addressing these issues, the IMF team conducted a mission to agree on (a) macroeconomic framework, policies and reforms,” it added.

The IMF said it welcomed the move to normalise the forex market and that Malawi’s authorities had engaged a debt advisor to support efforts to address unsustainable public debt.

