Ghana’s national airline relaunch may be just a political gesture

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 11:53
Ghana, without a state airline since the failure of Ghana International Airways in 2010, is planning a new national carrier.
In November, Ghana and Boeing signed a memorandum of understanding for three Boeing 787-9s with a list price of $877.5m.
The real price paid will be lower, but the relaunched airline, in which Ghana will have a 10% stake, may be no more than a political ploy ahead of elections in late 2020.
Victor Brobbey, a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration in Accra, notes the pre-election timing, and says that elections in Ghana “tend to suck up all the oxygen in the room.”
Brobbey is “very reluctant” to conclude that the new airline will be profitable. “This is a country that struggles to profitably manage a national bus service,” he says.
National airlines have been making a comeback in Africa.
Minister of Aviation Joseph Kofi Adda has said that the order with Boeing “gives us an efficient and flexible machine to launch a regional network and eventually serve international destinations.”
Others struggle to see how that will be possible.
Tetteh Affotey-Walters, a consultant in competition law and public-private partnerships at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Africa, argues that expectations are low.
Ghana is already well served by airlines, he says. “I am not sure how bringing in just three air planes could help the airline’s competitive advantage.”
The country’s location gives it a potential strategic advantage as a regional air hub for West Africa.
But Affotey-Walters points out that there is no visibility on the planned routes and with three planes, the new airline can’t hope to be a cost leader.
“The less the governmental stake in the airline,” Brobbey says, “the more likely the airline is to succeed.”
Bottom Line: Ghana’s relaunch looks more like window-dressing rather than a serious attempt to break into the regional market.
